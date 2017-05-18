Lifestyle outlet will be cream of the crop

Farmers can expect to be rubbing tweeded shoulders with rural fashionistas next month when the Royal Highland Show shines a spotlight on the country side of style.

For those more interested in designer trends than tractors, a new Country Living Pavilion promises to add more luxury independent brands to the show’s vast shopping selection.

In just four days of this year’s event, taking place at Ingliston from June 22 to 25, shoppers will spend an estimated £8 million, with boutique store operators, artists and designers.

Located within the Lifestyle Village, the CL Pavilion will tempt the show’s expected 200,000 visitors with an array of Scottish gifts, homeware, art and jewellery, alongside some of the UK’s finest independent producers and craft-makers.

Breeze Art Gallery, with four galleries in Scotland, returns for the sixth time, this year with two stands.

A contemporary fine art stand, with favourite and new artists, will sit alongside a dedicated outlet for popular McMoo artist Jennifer Hogwood, including show-only McMoo limited editions.

Designers from further afield are also attracted by the show’s growing popularity, including Zoe Gibson of Leicestershire-based Peachy Belts, returning with her jeans belts and interchangeable buckles.

Already worn by many top event riders and celebrities, Peachy Belts will showcase a new summer range at the show, including white ostrich and baby blue cowhide belts.

“I have a number of good mail-order customers in Scotland and so I thought it was time to bring the range up to a major event in Scotland, and picked the Royal Highland Show as the premier one,” said Zoe.

“We loved last year as the people are so very straightforward and really appreciate quality.”

With over 1,000 trade stands across the showground, there will be plenty of designer choice on offer, as well as the opportunity to check out the latest in country style from well-known names like Joules.

Welcoming the ongoing support of Royal Bank of Scotland, a partner since 1981, show manager David Jackson said: “It is only right that the Royal Highland Show features the best shopping along side the best food and livestock.

“Each year we aim to make the shopping experience even better for our visitors. We are delighted to welcome the Country Living Pavilion to this year’s show as part of that commitment.”