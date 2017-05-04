Line-up revealed for outdoor film festival in Edinburgh

A FANTASY film starring David Bowie will be shown in St Andrew Square Garden this summer when Film Fest in the City returns to Edinburgh.

Labyrinth will be joined by free screenings of hits such as Singin’ in the Rain, Clueless, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book and Avengers Assemble during the three-day Film Fest in the City, hosted by the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) and EdinEvents.

Blockbusters such as Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story, Kubo and the Two Strings and EIFF 2016 Audience Award winner Hunt for the Wilderpeople will also feature at the festival, alongside special ‘dancealong’ screenings of Mamma Mia and Dirty Dancing.

Mark Adams, EIFF artistic director, said: “Whether you want to dance and sing-along to a cult classic or gather the family to watch a film under the stars, this year’s Film Fest in the City really does have it all.”

FULL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY 16 JUNE

4.30pm-6.05pm: WHAT’S UP DOC? (Cert U, 1 hr 34 mins, 1972)

6.20pm-8pm: LABYRINTH (Cert U, 1hr 38mins, 1986)

8.15pm-10.45pm: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (Cert 15, 2hr 23mins, 2012)

SATURDAY 17 JUNE

10.30am-12pm: TROLLS (singalong) (Cert U, 1hr 30mins, 2016)

12.20pm-1.50pm: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (dress-up party) (Cert U, 1hr 28mins, 1991)

2.15pm-4pm: THE JUNGLE BOOK (Cert PG, 1hr 44mins, 2016)

4.25pm-6.15pm: MAMMA MIA (dancealong) (Cert PG, 1hr 46mins, 2008)

6.40pm-8.20pm: CLUELESS (Cert PG, 1hr 37mins, 1995)

8.45pm-10.25pm: DIRTY DANCING (dancealong) (Cert 12, 1hr 38mins, 1987)

SUNDAY 18 JUNE

10.30am-12.30pm: CARS (Cert PG, 1hr 52mins, 2006)

12.45pm-2.30pm: KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS (Cert PG, 1hr 42mins, 2016)

2.45pm-4.35pm: SINBAD AND THE EYE OF THE TIGER (Cert U, 1hr 48mins, 1977)

4.45pm-6.30pm: SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN (Cert U, 1hr 43mins, 1952)

6.40pm-8.20pm: HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE (Cert 12A, 1hr 37mins, 2016)

8.30pm-10.45pm: ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (Cert 12A, 2hrs 14mins, 2016)