Livingston’s Winter Keg Party

WEST Lothian beer lovers are in for treat this month when micro brewery Alechemy host Livingston’s first ever Craft Beer Festival, at the Toni Macaroni Stadium.

Event organiser, Alechemy’s Kenny Hope, has worked in the hospitality trade for the last six years and been involved in the micro brewing and the craft beer scene for a good part of that.

He reveals that the beer festival, which will run from 20-22 January will be attended by some of the best brewers from Scotland and the rest of the UK.

With a range of more than 30 products, live music and great food, The Livingston Winter Keg Party, as the event will be known, will be run by Hope and Beer Flood Events Ltd.

He explains, “With sponsors from Alechemy Brewing, Summer Wine Brewery and Oakham Ales we are off to a great start for beer, add to that my contacts in the trade we’re aiming to have some new beers and some of the best brewer’s choices from some of the top guys in Scotland”.

Unlike most beer festivals, only a small percentage of the beers will be in cask format, concentrating instead on keg and cans which are the new format of choice for small breweries.

Along with the opportunity to sample the beers, the event will also feature live music and good food.

East Lothian company Live and Dangerous will provide the music and promise a mix of familiar tunes and originals from a mixture of bands and solo artists.

Food will be taken care of by Simon Preece’s Food Creations, who take a break from providing the fine dining experience at the Almondvale Suite to provide more beer festival appropriate food for the occasion.

The festival will be run in sessions, one on the Friday evening, with two on the Saturday (afternoon and evening) and a final session on the Sunday afternoon.

Afternoon sessions will be run from noon to 5pm, evening sessions 6pm to 11pm.

Tickets, £12 per session are available on line from wwwbrownpapertickets.com/events/2716225