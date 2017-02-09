Local band Metro Mafia make their debut at La Belle Angele

METRO Mafia, Edinburgh's newest young band, make their debut at La Belle Angele this Saturday night.

With Cheyne Halliday on vocals and rhythm guitar, the four-piece is completed by Harry Noble on lead guitar, Andrew Foley on bass and Iain Cross on drums.

Explaining how the band got together guitarist Harry says, "We formed three months ago after a few loose connections brought us together. As a group and we have written lots of original music since.

"We're influenced a lot by Royal Blood, Jack White and acts like that, but we also listen to a lot of indie rock bands. Our music has a weird mix of heavy rock, indie, blues and basically anything that comes to mind when writing. It's packed with guitar solos, drum fills and groovy riffs.

"We are really looking forward to our first gig together as a band."

Metro Mafia, La Belle Angele, Hasties Close, Saturday, 7pm, £5, 0131-220 1161

