Look out the lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Edinburgh

OKTOBERFEST is set to return to Edinburgh’s Princes Street next week.

The beerfest will be held over the course of four days from Wednesday in a tent with the capacity to host 1.500 people.

“We figured that we would bring the party back to Edinburgh for the fifth time around as the atmosphere there is always great and everybody seems to have a good time. I’m sure we are going to have a great party here”, says Carsten Raun the administrative director of Edinburgh Oktoberfest.

“We are from Munich, which is where Oktoberfest originates from but we have been spending the last few months traveling around Scandinavia and organising parties and now it’s the UK’s turn”, says Carsten Raun.

As well as the beer, authentic German dishes like schnitzels will be on sale.

The tent will also be heated to keep the cold and winds at bay, while it will also be possible to either buy or rent the traditional lederhosen and dirndls at the event.

“We have a DJ playing Schlagermusic and we have a live band from Austria that plays authentic music. The Scots tend to like beer, food and music so there’s usually a great atmosphere”, says Carsten Raun.

There will also be a family friendly Sunday where children under the age of 18 are welcome.

Oktoberfest in Edinburgh:

Where: Red Square, West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh EH1 2EU

When:

Wednesday 11.10 16:00 - 23:00

Thursday 12.10 16:00 - 23:00

Friday 13.10 16:00 - 23:30

Saturday Afternoon 14.10 11:30 - 16:30

Saturday Evening 14.10 17:00 - 23:30

Sunday 15.10 12:30 - 19:30

Price:

Free admission on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday

£10 entry fee Friday

£5 entry fee Saturday Afternoon

£10 entry fee Saturday Evening