Making a Murderer lawyers come to Edinburgh

NO sane lawyer looks forward to presenting a defence that the police framed his client. No sane lawyer...” so declared Dean Strang, the attorney who represented Steven Avery, the man featured in Netflix’s compulsive true crime documentary series Making A Murderer.

Strang will no doubt explain why that is the case at the Usher Hall tomorrow, where he will be joined by fellow defence attorney Jerry Buting.

Pic Rob Pinney

In A Conversation On Making A Murderer, both men will take part in a discussion regarding the operations of the US criminal justice system, as well as the broader implications of the Steven Avery case.

The promise is to further intrigue, enlighten and entertain viewers of the Netflix series, which took the world by storm last year.

So popular was Making A Murderer that the question wasn’t ‘Have you seen it?’ Rather, it was ‘How long did it take you to watch it? A week? That’s insane. Three days? That’s more like it. One day? There you go.’

When the series was screened in December, not only did it capture the attention of the masses, but found its way into everyday conversations.

Then the chatter spread on Twitter and Facebook and invaded late-night TV schedules, 24-hour news networks and, seemingly, every corner of popular culture. Making A Murderer had gone viral.

The ten-episode series explored the story of Avery, from Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, who served 18 years for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen, before being fully exonerated in 2003 due to DNA evidence.

He filed a suit against the county on this case but in 2005 was arrested on charges of murdering Teresa Halbach, a local photographer.

He was convicted in 2007.

For a unique opportunity to witness an evening of conversation with two of the most compelling TV figures of recent times, head to the Usher Hall.

A Conversation On Making A Murderer with Attorneys Dean Strang and Jerry Buting, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, tomorrow, 7.30pm, £30.25-£38.50, 0131-228 1155