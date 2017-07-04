Map of USA with just 17 states on display in Edinburgh

On 4 July, the United States celebrates its independence day.

The celebration marks the day, in 1776, when the US declared independence from the Kingdom of Great Britain (now the United Kingdom).

While the US is now made up of 50 states plus Washington DC, by the early 19th century just 17 states had entered the Union.

And a map from the early 1800s showing those 17 states is on display in Edinburgh.

Trinity House Maritime Museum, the former headquarters of the Incorporation of Mariners and Shipmasters, is now home to a collection of maritime memorabilia including narwhal tusks and navigational instruments.

The Georgian-era building is home to a hand-coloured map, dating from around 1805, and showing the first 17 states to enter the Union: Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.