Marc Almond celebrates 60th with orchestral tour

80's pop legend and one of Britain’s most gifted, and unique vocal talents, Marc Almond, has announced a 17-date orchestral tour this Autumn that will bring him to The Usher Hall in November.

80's pop legend and one of Britain’s most gifted, and unique vocal talents, Marc Almond, has announced a 17-date orchestral tour this Autumn that will bring him to The Usher Hall in November.

Performing songs and hits from his 36-year career to beautiful new orchestral arrangements of his own hits, iconic torch songs, and 60’s Orchestral Pop from his new album Shadows and Reflections. This will include songs by artists such as Billy Fury, David Bowie, Burt Bacharach, and more.

The tour cements Almond's 60th Birthday year. The singer and synth pop pioneer found fame in the early 1980s with Soft Cell, whose hits included Tainted Love, Bedsitter and Say Hello Wave Goodbye, before going on to a hugely successful, prolific and diverse solo career that has seen him sell over 30 million records worldwide. He has also collaborated many other legendary figures in music, including diverse artists such as Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti, Burt Bacharach, Jools Holland, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson and Siouxsie Sioux.

Marc Almond plays the Usher Hall, 5 November. Tickets go on general sale Friday, 19 May.