Mary Queen of Scots producers call for locals to appear in blockbuster

HOLLYWOOD could beckon for hundreds of Edinburgh locals this summer. Could you be lady or noble in the court of Mary Queen of Scots? Or maybe being a peasant and soldier appeals. Well here's your chance.

Working Title Films, the producers of the new Mary Queen of Scots biopic expected to star Saoirse Ronan, star of Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl video, are looking for hundreds of locals to feature as supporting artists in the epic feature film.

Casting will be held over two days on the 2 and 3 June at St Leonard's Hall, 18, Holyrood Park Road, from 9am to 5pm.

Piece of Cake Casting who will conduct the talent search are looking for men and women aged 17 to 99 and of all ethnicities, so long as you have natural coloured hair and no visible piercings or tattoos.

Those selected will be paid a minimum of £110 a day. To be considered you must be legally allowed to work in the UK and have a National Insurance Number. Photo ID and your NI Number must be brought to the casting.

To register for a slot to be seen, go to www.pieceofcakecasting.com/become-an-artiste/

The film has been described as one insider as being “one of the greatest historical films ever made about Scotland. It’s a fascinating 16th-century tale, not least because Mary was only 19 when she was imprisoned and it was 23 years later before she was finally executed.”