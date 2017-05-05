Matthew Bourne’s Red Shoes dance into Festival Theatre

MATTHEW BOURNE and his multi-award winning New Adventures dance company return to the Capital next week with his long-awaited production of The Red Shoes.

A tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world, the piece tells the story of Victoria Page, who lives to dance, but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

This World Premiere of Bourne’s magical new adaptation of the legendary Powell and Pressburger film is set to a new score arranged by Terry Davies, using the mesmerizing music of golden-age Hollywood composer, Bernard Herrmann, most famous for his collaborations with Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles and Martin Scorsese.

As the score ranges from the witty and playfully robust to the achingly romantic and bittersweet, an intoxicating drama in which life imitates art with fateful consequences unfolds.

For fans of New Adventures, the good news is that a host of favourites feature in the production.

Victoria Page, the girl who dreams of being a great dancer, was immortalised on screen by Moira Shearer, in this production she will be created by New Adventures star, Ashley Shaw, most recently seen as Aurora in Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty.

Rising star and fellow Aurora, Cordelia Braithwaite, will also play the role, along with Sleeping Beauty favourite Katrina Lyndon in her principal role debut.

Sam Archer who created the title role of Edward Scissorhands in 2005 and who has starred in Bourne’s Cinderella, The Car Man and Play Without Words, returns to the Company to play the iconic role of Svengali-like Impresario Boris Lermentov.

Chris Trenfield will also play Lermentov, as well as musical genius, Julian Kraster; the man with whom Page falls in love.

Sharing the role of Julian will be one of the company’s most popular dancers, Dominic North and rising star Andrew Monaghan.

Completing the principal cast Prima Ballerina Irina Boronskya will be danced by Michela Meazza, who has danced and created many leading roles for Bourne, including Lady H in Dorian Gray at the King’s Theatre.

Ivan Boleslawsky, meanwhile. the role made famous by Robert Helpmann, best known as The Childcathcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, will be created by Liam Mower, the original West End Billy Elliot.

The Red Shoes, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, Tuesday-Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £19-£44.50, 0131-529 6000