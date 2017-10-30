Meadowbank set to go out with a flash and a bang

IT’LL be a bittersweet occasion when the Capital’s biggest fireworks display explodes skywards from Meadowbank Stadium on Sunday.

With Meadowbank as we know it set to close its doors for the very last time on 3 December ahead of redevelopment, five-year-old Rhys Freeman, from Craigentinny, will set off the last annual fireworks at the Stadium - its final swan song.

Rhys recently helped launch stadium operator’s Edinburgh Leisure’s Jump In Swim Challenge, to help raise money to give every child the chance to swim.

The Jump-In Swim Challenge, took place in September and saw hundreds take part in a variety of swim challenges.

The final fundraising total will be announced at the fireworks display.

As this year’s event has a sci-fi theme attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters. And it is not just the fireworks you have to look forward too.

Entertainment throughout the evening will include a tug of war between Edinburgh’s Young Ambassadors and a team of mystery guests. Young Ambassadors help develop young people as leaders in sport.

These young people are chosen to inspire other children to get involved in their schools, clubs and local communities.

Fierce Dance Troupe will also be on hand to keep the evening flowing as will members of the Meadowbank Athletics Group who, in keeping with the theme of the evening, will take part in a Run Back to the Future run.

Pre-display entertainment starts 6.30pm, fireworks are from 7.30pm to 8pm.

Meadowbank Fireworks Display, Meadowbank Stadium, London Road, Sunday 5 November, doors 6pm, £7, www.ticketsource.co.uk