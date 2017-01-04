Meet best-selling author Peter May

BEST-SELLING crime writer Peter May brings a welcome addition to his Enzo Detective series this month with the publication of Cast Iron.

In the 1980s, a murderer dumped the body of much cherished 20-year-old Lucie Martin, only daughter of a well known judge, into a lake in France. To her family she disappeared without trace, leaving them bereft. It took 14 years and a summer heat wave to expose her remains - bleached bones starkly laid to rest in the dry mud.

No one was ever convicted of her murder and Lucie’s father, now elderly, seeks out Scottish forensic expert, Enzo Macleod to review the stone cold case.

It is the toughest of those Enzo has been challenged to solve so far. Yet when Enzo finds a flaw in the original evidence surrounding Lucie’s murder, he opens a box of worms that not only raises old ghosts but endangers his entire family.

The 65-year-old author will make two appearances in the Capital, later this month, to coincide with the release of Cast Iron.

On the 17th, there will be a book signing at Waterstones West End, followed by a talk and signing at Central Library.

Both should prove enlightening. May was an award-winning journalist at the age of just 21.

Leaving newspapers for television, he created three prime-time drama series - his novel The Reporter became the hit seventies’ series The Standard.

He also created the BBC series Squadron and the Gaelic series Machair, which he co-created with Janice Hally for Scottish Television.

Published in 30 countries, May has now sold several million copies worldwide, his Lewis Trilogy alone sold more than five million copies in the UK.

Book Signing, Waterstones West End, Princes Street, 12.30pm, Talk/signing, Central Library, George IV Bridge, 6.30pm, 17 January, Cast Iron, published by Quercus (£18.99)