Meet Half-Hangit Maggie in Grassmarket kids’ tour

Half-Hangit Maggie and Burke and Hare are set to stalk their old haunting ground again during the school holidays.

Head down to The Grassmarket with the kids right now, and they’ll be whisked back in time to explore the Capital’s turbulent past. It’s all part of a new Kids’ Historic Trail.

Suitable for ages six and above, the trail takes in 11 historic hotspots in the Grassmarket, aiming to educate children on the history of the Old Town, whilst bringing characters such as Half-Hangit Maggie, Burke and Hare, Dr Thomas Guthrie and William Mitchell, the Tinklarian Doctor, to life through the audio guide.

Whilst the Kids’ Historic Trail follows many similar characters and stories of the original trail, it is tailored for children with an easy-to-follow map and child-friendly audio guide.

The map also features a colouring competition which kids are encouraged to enter, with a monthly draw to pick a winner - winners will receive a family meal at Mamma’s Pizza worth £50.

Kids can pick up their free map, earphones and crayons from a range of traders in the Grassmarket and the trail takes around an hour to complete.

Norrie Stewart, Grassmarket BID Project Manager, says, “We originally launched our Historic Trail last year and it has been hugely successful.

“To ensure we’re catering for the whole family, we’ve decided to create a more child-friendly version.

“We’re encouraging families and school groups to enjoy a fun day out discovering the Old Town’s History with our Kids’ Historic Trail, finding out what life in the Grassmarket was really like hundreds of years ago.”

Free, details at www.greatergrassmarket.co.uk/kids