Meet your makers on luxury shopping trip

As its first anniversary approaches, retail destination Restoration Yard is offering visitors the chance to “meet the makers” at a special showcase event.

Independent Scottish suppliers will be putting on an spread of artisan food and drink for customers to sample between noon and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be the chance to learn what goes into the making of the luxury products that fills the shelves of the food hall at the heart of Dalkeith Country park.

The tempting weekend line-up includes Katy Cloud handmade gourmet marshmallows, Ooft Hot Sauce aged savoury sauces from the Scottish Borders and cider from Thistly Cross.

Giacopazzi’s will be debuting brand new flavours of ice cream and visitors can find out about the local produce used to create Restoration Yard’s own jams and chutneys.

Sunday’s plethora of treats includes experimental tablet flavours from Curly Coo in Kelso, alongside handcrafted Abbotts Chocolates from Langholm – as well as food for the mind, courtesy of the Wellbeing Lab.

Visitors can unwind with a 15-minute on-site massage, with slots available throughout the day, or take part in 20-minute mindfulness sessions at 1pm and 3pm,

Store manager Victoria Gray said: “Our last ‘meet the makers’ event was a success, and we’re thrilled to yet again give people the chance to try fare from some of Scotland’s most talented and innovative food and drink producers. Supporting local suppliers is at the very heart of our food hall and café.

“As Restoration Yard is all about feeding the mind and the soul as well as the body, we’re offering visitors the chance to experience mindfulness and massage sessions courtesy of the Wellbeing Lab throughout Sunday. We’re looking forward to welcoming back familiar faces as well as meeting those new to Restoration Yard throughout the weekend.”

Information and updates can be found at www.restorationyard.com or Facebook @DalkeithCountryPark.