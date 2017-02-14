Mid-term fun at Dalkeith Country Park

LOOKING for some fun-filled activities to keep the youngsters occupied during the mid-term break, then head to Dalkeith Country Park.

With a luxury retail park at Restoration Yard, a tempting lunch menu at Restoration Café, peace and tranquillity in the Wellbeing Lab and spectacular adventure playground Fort Douglas, there’s something to keep everyone entertained.

There’s also a host of activities to enjoy for mid-term from now until Saturday.

Den Building: At 2pm daily, join the Dalkeith Country Park ranger to find out more about den building and to have a go at building one yourself. Suitable for ages 5+. All children must be accompanied by an adult. £3 for children, adults free.

Archery: Children aged 6+ can test their archery skills in the park’s 10 lane outdoor archery range between 11am and 3pm, with an experienced archer from Bushcraft Survival on hand with tips. A 15 minute session costs £5.

Zorbing: From 10.30am to 3.30pm daily, run free in large inflatable zorbs from Rolling Haggis. Suitable for all ages. £5 per session.

Bike Hire: Explore Dalkeith Country Park’s scenic cycling paths. Criterium Cycles Bike Hire Centre has a selection of bikes available for the entire family to hire.

Open 9.30am to 4.30pm, last hire at 1pm, tomorrow to Saturday. Suitable for all ages. Prices start from £15 for adults and £10 for children for a three-hour hire.

Family Yoga Workshop: Perfect for kids aged 4 to 12, on Saturday, relax, play and laugh during this creative yoga session at Restoration Yard’s peaceful Wellbeing Lab.

Parents can join in with younger children. £8 per child, 10am-11am, Saturday.

To find out more about Dalkeith Country Park’s mid-term activities or to book, call 0131 654 1666 or email info@dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk