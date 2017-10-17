Midge refuses to fade to grey at Playhouse

MIDGE Ure, Altered Images’ Claire Grogan and The Christians come together in a brand new celebration of eighties pop at the Playhouse this weekend.

MIDGE Ure, Altered Images’ Claire Grogan and The Christians come together in a brand new celebration of eighties pop at the Playhouse this weekend. After touring for the last few years stripping his hits back to their acoustic forms, Ure is ready to build them right back up again in this tour.

Performing with his band, Band Electronica, on Sunday, expect to here If I Was, which went to No 1 in the UK, Fade To Grey and, of course, Vienna, recently voted by BBC Radio 2 listeners as the greatest ever track to reach No 2 in the charts and by listeners of Absolute 80’s Radio as the song of the decade.

Ure says, “I want to revisit some material that I’ve not really been able to perform with the recent acoustic line up, so you can expect to hear songs that haven’t been aired for a while as well as the classics and a couple of surprises.

“I’ve really enjoyed touring with a band and now I want to expand back to a four piece and return to a more electronic based format”

Altered Images, meanwhile, fronted by Grogan and famed for their hits Happy Birthday, and Don’t Talk to Me About Love, will opening the evening’s entertainment alongwith The Christians, who will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of their eponymously titled debut album.

Grogan says, “It’s been quite some time since I’ve toured so it’s going to be a very special event in my calendar this year - especially as I’m getting to share a stage with the equally mighty Midge Ure and The Christians.

“We are going to have beautiful music, fun, and in my case maybe some tears and we’ll be taking the whole audience with us”

The Christians added, “The Christians were thrilled to be invited on this tour with Midge Ure and Altered Images.”

Together In Concert, Playhouse, Greenside Place, Sunday, 7.30pm, £33.65-£36.15, 0844-871 3014