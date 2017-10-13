Miss Saigon Tops Blockbuster Shows Heading To Edinburgh this winter

As the dark nights begin to draw in and the autumnal colours fade, escape the winter blues with a trip to the theatre.
Over the next few months, be transported to many magical places as diverse as Memphis in 1956, Thatcher-era Leith, war-torn Saigon or even Shrek’s fairy tale swamp.
The Playhouse, King’s and Festival theatres have chosen an impressive selection of hit stage shows to help get us through the long winter months.
Nine, however, are “must see” shows and there’s one play you really should book up for now, even though it doesn’t get here until next April.
From comedies to classic dramas, family shows to musical spectaculars, there’s something for everyone, led by a host of familiar faces; Laurence Fox, Martin Kemp, Rita Simons, Laura Main and Phil Daniels, being just five of the stars heading to the city.
Here are nine ‘must see’ theatre plays and musicals coming to town this winter, and one for which you really should book ahead.
THE REAL THING
King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 24-28 October
LAURENCE Fox, best-known as DS James Hathaway in Lewis, stars in Tom Stoppard’s clever, poignant and entertaining examination of infidelity, now widely regarded a modern classic.
£18-£31.50
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 24-28 October
SPANDAU Ballet’s Martin Kemp stars as legendary record producer Sam Phillips, the man who brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins together for a one-off recording session on December 4, 1956.
£19.90-£47.40
SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW
Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 1-5 November
ALWAYS a family favourite, enter Slava’s snowy world for a once in a lifetime, joyous, fun packed event culminating in a blizzard that puts you firmly at the centre of the action. Back by popular demand.
£18.50 - £31
TRAINSPOTTING
King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 14-18 November
FANCY a coarse, intense and hilarious roller-coaster ride through the heroin-hinterlands of Thatcher-era Leith?
Former Broughton High pupil Lorn Macdonald stars as Mark Renton in Irvine Welsh’s tale of drugs and deception. Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud are back.
£18-£31.50
LEGALLY BLONDE
Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 27 November-2 December
RITA Simons, best known as EastEnders’ Roxy Mitchell, stars as Paulette Bonafonte alongside Eurovision hopeful Lucie Jones as Elle Woods, and Emmerdale and Corrie favourite Bill Ward as Professor Callahan, in the smash hit Broadway and West End Musical based on the movie of the same name. Bend and snap!
£22-£42
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 28-30 November
LONG before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent. Discover the inspiring true story of how she become one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
£17-£71.50
SHREK
The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 12 December 2017-7 January 2018
CALL The Midwife star Laura Main is Princess Fiona in the musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film.
Join Shrek for a hilarious, all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy that turns the world of fair tales upside down.
£18.50-£63
FLASHDANCE
The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 15-20 January 2018
SPARKS will fly and you’ll want to dance like you’ve never danced before as this feelgood musical returns. Based on the film of the same name, prepare to be blown away by hits such as Maniac, Gloria, I Love Rock & Roll and of course the sensational title track Flashdance... What a Feeling.
£20.90-£58.90
MISS SAIGON
Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 17 January-17 February 2018
CAMERON Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical provides the highlight of this winter’s theatre programmes.
Set in the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by the notorious Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with American GI Chris but they’re torn apart by the fall of Saigon... will they ever be reunited?
£32-£65
