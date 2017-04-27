Modern makeover for Scotland's oldest concert hall revealed

A modern makeover for Scotland's oldest concert hall, where Hollywood superstar Grace Kelly once performed, has been unveiled.

Nearly 500 historic instruments spanning four centuries are now on display at St Cecilia’s Hall, a little-known venue off Edinburgh's Royal Mile, compared to just around 70 before the work was carried out.

The 200-capacity oval-shaped auditorium has had a complete makeover as part of the project.

It is the only venue in the world where it is possible to hear 18th century musical instruments played in an 18th century concert hall.

It is hoped a new entrance which has been created on Niddry Street which help bring in tourists visiting the Old Town into the venue, which previously only attracted a few thousand visitors each year.

St Cecilia's, which can accommodate audiences of up to 200, which next month will open to the public for five days a week for the first time after a £6.5 million makeover by its owners, Edinburgh University, compared to just a few hours a week before the project was carried out.

Visitors to the expanded museum at St Cecilia's Hall can chart the history of the keyboard.

The two-year project was funded to the tune of £800,000 by the Heritage Lottery Fund and £200,000 by the Edinburgh World Heritage trust.

Named after the patron saint of music and built in 1763, it was originally commissioned by the Edinburgh Musical Society and has had many uses including a school, a masonic lodge and a dance hall. Kelly was persuaded to come out of retirement to perform in four poetry readings at St Cecilia's Hall during the 1976 Edinburgh Festival to commemorate America’s bicentennial.

Now the building, which dates back to has been restored to its former glory it will be hosting concerts during the 70th anniversary programme of the Edinburgh International Festival in August.

Jacky MacBeath, head of museums at the university, said: “We are incredibly proud of St Cecilia’s Hall.

"The building is a triumph that is both sympathetic to its Georgian heritage and equipped for a modern audience. The music museum has been meticulously curated to showcase our exquisite instruments and teach people about their significance.

"Visitors to the museum will be immersed in the sounds of our instruments, as students and experts will play them throughout the day, so no two visits will be the same.”

Lucy Casot, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund in Scotland, said: “The university’s collection of musical instruments is regarded as one of the finest in the world.

"Thanks to players of The National Lottery, Scotland’s oldest purpose-built concert hall has been transformed so that the collection can be brought under one roof so that many more people can study, perform and enjoy it.”