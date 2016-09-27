Movie version of Still Game is ruled out by its creators

Still Game's creators have ruled out ever trying to turn Jack and Victor into cinema stars - as they fear the move would be a disaster.



Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill ruled out trying to make a feature-length version of the much-loved comedy series at a special gala screening of its long-awaited TV comeback episode.

After hearing the rapturous response from several hundred fans at Cineworld in Glasgow to the first instalment of the six-part series, the pair admitted they had been "worried sick" about seeing it in front of an audience.

Kiernan and Hemphill resolved a long-standing rift to take Still Game onto the stage of the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow two years ago - selling out 21 nights and persuading BBC Scotland to commission a brand new series.

They hinted that further live performances could be in the office for the Jack, Victor and the rest of the Craiglang characters who have returned in the new series.

But the two comics, who first performed Still Game at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, suggested it would be a big mistake to ever attempt a movie, despite citing silver screen legends Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy as major inspirations at tonight's question and answer session in Glasgow.

Monty Python's Flying Circus, The Office, Steptoe and Son, Absolutely Fabulous, The Thick Of It, The Inbetweeners and Mr Bean are among the hit series comedy to be turned into feature films, with varying degrees of success.

Kiernan said: "It's a difficult area, films. History is littered with people making a complete arse of trying to do it right.

"It's a big worry - we don't want to upset anybody by getting it wrong. We'd need to be entirely sure to make a film.

"I don't know - films are getting quiet now. It's Netflix and all those kind of things that people are watching. I think it would be extremely dangerous."

Hemphill added: "I'm sure how different a film would be from the TV show. It just feels it is the home of where the show should be - on telly.

"We all have theatre and stand-up backgrounds, we started out doing out in front of a live audience with Still Game. Going and doing it live is fantastic.

"It feels as if we've got those two things covered and that's the life of the show. A film feels like it would be stretching it a little bit."