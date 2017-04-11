Musselburgh races’ Easter spectacular

THERE’S a right royal raceday planned for Musselburgh this weekend as the racecourse launches its Easter Saturday programme with the Queen’s Cup.

The exciting new fixture sees the attraction’s inaugural Easter Saturday meeting.

Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or just looking for a great day out over the holiday weekend, Musselburgh Racecourse promises spectacular first-class racing, including the debut of the £100,000 Queen’s Cup; an exhilarating new flat race that has been given the royal approval by the Queen, following her visit to Musselburgh during the course’s bicentenary celebrations.

A true racing aficionado in her own right, The Queen has a long-standing relationship with Musselburgh Racecourse, visiting many times over the years.

Having opened the Queen’s Stand in 1995, she returned last year to present the specially commissioned Bi-Centenary Cup.

Adding a touch of sporting royalty to the raceday proceedings, Judy Murray will present the Queen’s Cup.

She says, “I love the excitement of a day at the races.

“The mix of the strength and speed of the horses, the skill and colour of the jockeys and the roar from the stands, makes it a fantastic sporting day out.

“It’s a real thrill to have been invited to present the first ever Queen’s Cup and I’ve no doubt it’s going to be a contest to remember.”

Day tickets are £30, with children under 17 admitted free.

For those looking to make an occasion of it, there is also an array of exclusive packages available, including the chic Pommery Pop Package (£42).

Aisling Johnston of Musselburgh Racecourse says, “We’re thrilled to add this new fixture to our 2017 season and to host the Queen’s Cup in honour of Her Majesty is a real privilege.”

For full details visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk