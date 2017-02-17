Mystery behind Banksy style sculpture solved

The mystery of the Mine Girl sculpture which popped up underneath the Scott Monument on Valentine’s Day, has been solved as the ultimate act of love.

The artwork – based on Banksy’s Girl With The Balloon – appeared under the gaze of Sir Walter Scott on Princes Street on February 14.

My husband placed Mine Girl on the Scots Monument as part of a Valentine's gift for me and as a homage to Banksy. Below is an exert from my Valentine's card. "In a world of seven billion people it is hard to come up with an original idea, I wanted to give you something as special as you are, I hope you will cherish Mine Heart xxx" I have attached a picture of my actual present which is the heart from the sea mine, something I will treasure with all my heart. I am glad this beautiful gift has made people smile. With love xxx Granty's Wife (sic)

Nestled beneath the Gothic spires of the 19th century monument stood a little girl, cast in clay, with one arm outstretched.

She was reaching for a red sea mine – the centre of which was a missing piece.

A heart-shaped hole was cut from the seemingly floating mine.

And the missing piece is now with the wife of mystery sculptor Grantsy, who created the installation as a grand romantic gesture to show just how much he loves her.

The intriguing artwork captured the imagination of the Capital, with many speculating as to why it appeared.

And the reason, as exclusively revealed to the Evening News, was love.

Calling herself only “Mrs Grantsy”, she disclosed the secret behind the sculpture.

“My husband placed Mine Girl on the Scott Monument as part of a Valentine’s gift for me and as a homage to Banksy.”

In a show of true Valentine’s romance, Mrs Grantsy was also given the missing piece of the metal mine.

The red heart looped with a black chain was given to her in a wooden heart-shaped box inscribed with Mine Heart.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were touched with the reaction to the art.

Mrs Grantsy said: “Grantsy’s only intention was to spread a little love on Valentine’s Day and give me a very special gift.

“I am glad this beautiful gift has made people smile.”

Although causing a stir publicly, they wish the rest of the details of their relationship and lives to be secret.

“I hope you’ll understand that we want to remain anonymous.

“My husband hoped it would appear in the paper as this would make Mine Heart more special for me.

“My actual present is the heart from the sea mine

“It is something I will treasure with all my heart.”

As well as an incredible grand gesture, it came with a message:

“In a world of seven billion people it is hard to come up with an original idea, I wanted to give you something as special as you are.

“I hope you will cherish Mine Heart”.

And asked if they would be collecting the sculpture from the council, who removed it on Wednesday evening, she said:

“As much as I would love to have Mine Girl back she no longer belongs to us, and we don’t want to influence what happens to her.

“We just hope that she can be enjoyed by others, and one day we hope to see her again.”

And this may not be the last the public see of Grantsy.

Mrs Grantsy signed off her final correspondence adding further intrigue to the mysterious couple.

“Knowing my husband I am sure this wont be the last time Edinburgh hears from Grantsy,” she said.

