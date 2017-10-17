National Theatre’s Hedda comes to Festival Theatre

FOLLOWING a sold-out London run, the National Theatre’s tour of Hedda Gabler arrives at the Festival Theatre this week.

From the producers of War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Jane Eyre, this critically acclaimed production sees Lizzy Watts in the title role of the free-spirited Hedda Gabler, one of the greatest dramatic parts in theatre and regarded as the female Hamlet.

Just married. Bored already. Hedda longs to be free…

The new production has already played to rave reviews with one critic writing it was ‘A triumphant Hedda for our times.’

Another opined it is ‘An invigorating production which forces us to see Ibsen’s masterpiece with fresh eyes,’ while yet another observed it was ‘A ferocious production.’

Watts, whose TV credits include The Durrells and Midsommer Murders, is joined by Madlena Nedeva, Christine Kavanagh, Abhin Galeya, Annabel Bates, Adam Best and Richard Pyros.

This new version of Ibsen’s classic masterpiece by award-winning playwright Patrick Marber is directed by Ivo van Hove, one of the world’s most exciting directors.

Patrick Marber says, “It has been a huge honour to work with the great Ivo van Hove on this version of Hedda Gabler at the National Theatre.

“I am thrilled that this tour will enable more people to see his incredible production.”

Set and lighting design for Hedda Gabler is by Jan Versweyveld, with costume design by An D’Huys and sound by Tom Gibbons.

Hedda Gabler, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, until October 21 October, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm) £20-£32.50, 0131-529 6000