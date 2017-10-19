Neet the Bees at G&V Royal Mile Hotel

VISITORS to the G&V Royal Mile Hotel will be buzzing next weekend when the hotel, which is home to the Capital’s largest colony of hotel-residing honey bees, unveil its Meet the Bees pop-up bee hive in celebration of National Honey Week.

As part of an ongoing commitment to sustainability, the five-star hotel will be relocating one of its rooftop bee hives to the ground floor for three days.

From next Friday to Sunday, an area offering honey-tasting, tips about beekeeping and protecting the local population will pop-up in the hotel lobby.

After learning about the essential role played by honey bees, whose numbers have declined rapidly in recent years, guests and visitors alike will be invited to taste fresh honeycomb straight from the hive.

The team will also be serving up refreshing home-made honey beer while executive chef of the hotel’s award-winning Cucina restaurant, Mattia Camorani, will be on-hand to offer guests delicious honey sorbet mini cones and talk through his honey-inspired dishes.

On each day of the pop-up, visitors can enter G&V’s giveaway competition to win a honey-themed afternoon tea for two at Cucina restaurant and a selection of honey-based goods.

The pop up marks one year since G&V welcomed 180,000 honey bees to its rooftop in a bid to support the local bee population and provide delicious home-produced honey to guests.

In an initiative that has pushed the boundaries of eco-tourism in the Capital, G&V partnered with leading sustainability business Plan Bee Ltd to install three hives in its hotel on the Royal Mile.

As well as benefitting the local environment, the aptly named ‘G&Bees’ also provide the fresh honey which has been incorporated into several cocktails.

Meet The Bees, The G&V Hotel, Royal Mile, 27-29 October, for further information call 0131-220 6666