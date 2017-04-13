Nell Gwynn comes to the King’s

1660 Drury Lane. Charles II has cast off London’s drab, puritanical past with a love of all things loud and sexy.

A young Nell Gwynn is selling oranges for sixpence in the burgeoning West End theatre scene unaware of who is in the audience one fateful night. Next week, The King’s hosts the only Scottish dates of Jessica Swale’s hit comedy Nell Gwynn, winner of the 2016 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

Swale’s warm-hearted, bawdy comedy tells the story of an unlikely heroine, who went from lowly orange seller to win the adoration of the public and the heart of the King.

Nell Gwyn, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Tuesday-Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £18-£31.50, 0131-529 6000