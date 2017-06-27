New cafe is haven for lovers of all things sweet

A TASTE of Harvey Nicks has come to Lothian Road with the opening of McNamaras cafe at 37 Lothian Road.

Its owner, multi award-winning cake-maker and designer Annemarie McNamara, owner of Ivory Tower Cakes, has been supplying confectionery and cakes to Harvey Nichols’ Forth Floor Food Market and The Chocolate Lounge for the past seven years.

She is now bringing her tasty treats and classy cakes to the West End of the Capital, stocking some of the best coffees in the city and an array of delicious options throughout the day. Breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea are all catered for six days a week, whether sit in or take away.

With McNamara’s husband Steve, an AA rosette and Blue Riband award-winning chef, in the kitchen, customers are sure of a visit to remember.

A former chef on the Royal Yacht Britannia and at Greywalls at Muirfield, his career spans some 40 years and together the husband-and-wife team hope to take the city’s café scene to the next level.

“We have been cooking and baking cakes and confectionery for other people for so long that we decided it was time to do it for ourselves,” says McNamara, winner of a Gold Award at the 2016 Cake International and the Cakefest 2015 champion.

“We are really excited by this venture.”

On the menu will be the tablet and fudge as sold in Harvey Nichols as well as the famous chocolate teddies which featured in Trainspotting 2. Other creations include rose and marshmallow fudge and ginger tablet.

“We will also be offering breakfast for those on the go early, lunches for the office workers and afternoon tea for anyone who might fancy something to keep them going,” adds the owner.

“It has taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to this stage but we’re really looking forward to the adventure.”