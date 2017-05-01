New campaign to turn old Royal High School into world-class concert hall

A nationwide campaign to turn one of Edinburgh's most prominent landmarks into a specialist music school and world-class performing arts venue was launched today - weeks before the fate of a rival hotel scheme is decided.

More than 120 public concerts a year are hoped to be staged in the proposed new home on Calton Hill for St Mary’s, Scotland’s only independent specialist music school.

The former Royal High School could also become a major new Edinburgh Festival as early as 2020 if the school fends off competition from a rival bid to create a luxury hotel at the site, which has been largely empty since the late 1960s.

The Perfect Harmony campaign, launched today at the nearby Burns Monument, said independent research had found that the proposed cultural and education use for the building would be worth more than £100 million to the city’s economy over the next 30 years.

The campaign aims to rally support from “everyone in Scotland who cares about the nation’s cultural and educational future,” while MSPS, MPs and councillors across Scotland will be urged to support the drive to help “preserve Edinburgh’s world heritage status.”

Pupils at the school will be taking part in a special campaign rally due to be held at the Canongate Kirk, which the old Royal High overlooks, next month, while supporters are being encouraged to wear special created t-shirts to post campaign "selfies" on social media.

The former Royal High School on Calton Hill has been lying largely empty since the 1960s.

More than 3000 objections have been lodged against the latest plans for the proposed hotel development, which has attracted international opposition and sparked concerns from the world heritage body Unesco about the way major schemes were being handled in the city.

American arts philanthropist Carol Grigor, whose Dunard Fund has been one of the main backers of the Edinburgh International Festival over the last decade, is one of the key players in a charitable trust set up to pursue the £22.6 million project, which it says will allow the number of pupils at the school to increase by 50 per cent to 120.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti, percussionist Evelyn Glennie, author Alexander McCall Smith and former Scottish Arts Council chair Richard Holloway are among those to support the music school scheme.

The school and the property developer it has joined forces with to pursue the project have called on people across the country to throw their weight behind the case for the A-listed building becoming the school’s new home instead of the Hong Kong-based Rosewood chain’s first hotel in Scotland.

The school’s vision won the backing of the city council last August, but is unable to go ahead because the local authority has a long-term lease agreement with developpers behind the hotel project, who won a design competition seven years ago.

Duddingston House Properties and the Urbanist Group suffered a huge blow in December 2015 when the hotel vision was rejected by the city council due to the impact of two large extensions envisaged for either side of the building.

New scaled-down plans, which involve 20 fewer hotel rooms, were lodged with the local authority in the autumn, but sparked a new campaign from leading bodies like Edinburgh World Heritage, the Cockburn Association and the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland earlier this year because they will still need multi-storey extensions to be build.

Critics fear the hotel school will ruin classic views of Edinburgh, both to and from Calton Hill.

Dr Kenneth Taylor, headteacher of St Mary’s, said: “Scotland’s national music school exists to provide a centre of excellence for musically gifted youngsters from across Scotland, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“Our school provides the next generation of musicians and world-renowned performance artists across all fields of music from classical to jazz and traditional.

“The opportunity to move to the Old Royal High is too good to miss. It provides us with the rehearsal space we need coupled with an exciting performance space, which both in turn will allow us to develop our musical partnerships and extend our outreach programmes.

“It also provides the perfect stage for further international recognition for the performing arts in Scotland and enhances our credentials as a destination for cultural education and tourism.”

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to protect our heritage and support Scotland’s cultural future, made possible by one of the most magnanimous charitable gifts that Scotland has ever received.

“Making the Old Royal High the new home for Scotland’s national music school is the only viable scheme that sits in perfect harmony with the aspiration and original purpose of the Thomas Hamilton building.

“Our project will preserve and restore the building without compromising its classical beauty, while enhancing public access through the provision of a splendid concert hall and public garden.

“There is also a very tangible economic upside to our proposal that will bring direct financial benefit to the city.

“A report by independent experts found that moving St Mary’s Music School would contribute approximately £110m to the Edinburgh economy over the next 30 years.