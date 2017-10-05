New menu to go with new look at The Tron

IT’s all change at The Tron, Hunter Square, thanks to an extensive refurbishment, but it’s not just the decor that has a new look, the menu too has been given an exciting new twist.

Located opposite the Tron Kirk, the pub has long been popular with locals and tourists alike and the new menu means you can now tuck into freshly made stone-baked pizzas, 21 day aged steaks, mouth-watering ‘low and slow’ meat and rib options, as well as mix and match tapas, including drunken mushrooms, pulled brisket croquettes and buttermilk boneless chicken pieces.

General manager Adam Choat says, “It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of weeks and we can’t wait to welcome everyone who comes to pay us a visit.

“Being ideally located, right in the heart of the city centre, our pub is the perfect spot to relax after a long day.

“Our revamped menu offers delicious fresh food providing something for everyone to enjoy, featuring all the pub classics as well as brand new freshly made stone baked pizzas.

“Along with the improved menu we have a fantastic selection of drinks, including a new range of craft beers and ciders.

“We also have an exciting entertainment offering which makes the Tron the perfect place to hang out with friends, family and colleagues.”

The Tron’s traditional pub entertainment incudes live sport screenings, a regular quiz night, as well as comedy and music nights.

Following the extensive refurbishment and significant investment made at the pub 12 jobs have been created for local area.

Choat adds, “When you’re next in the area and need a minute to take the weight off your feet, be sure to stop by and take advantage of our amazing food deals and see what the new look Tron is all about.”

The Tron, Hunter Square, 0131-225 3784