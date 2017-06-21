New Scottish film and TV fund delivers £17.5m boost for economy

A new incentive fund to help bring films and TV productions to Scotland has generated a £17.5 million return on investment in its first 18 months - 10 times more than was put in.

Danny Boyle's Trainspotting sequel T2 and a big-screen biopic of Winston Churchill were among the first beneficiaries of the scheme, which was set up to persuade producers to set up base in Scotland.

In Plain Sight, a drama about the Scottish serial killer Peter Manuel, and The Loch, a new ITV murder mystery set on the banks of Loch Ness, were also supported after the fund was launched in September 2015.

The Scottish Government today confirmed that a further £250,000 had been added to the fund for future productions.

The economic benefit figure and the extra funding was announced as it emerged that a new Scottish film unit to coordinate support for the industry could be up and running next year.

The spin-offs from the Production Growth Fund, which is run by Creative Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, are expected to help the overall value of the industry reach record levels when the final figure for 2016 is calculated later this year.

Filming on Churchill and T2 has already helped the value of productions in Edinburgh and the Lothians to record levels.

The fund is currently supporting Keepers, a new feature film on the Flannan Isles mystery, which Gerard Butler and Peter Mullan have been filming in the Galloway area.

Speaking at the annual Scottish Film Summit at Edinburgh University, culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Film and TV producers spent a record £53 million shooting in Scotland in 2015 – an increase of £30 million in the last ten years.

“One crucial initiative that has attracted major productions to base themselves in Scotland has been the Production Growth Fund, of which £1.75m had been awarded at the end of March.

"It has underpinned strong demand for our crew and our services, cemented trust in the excellence of our work and strengthened Scotland’s reputation as a base for big budget productions.

"It is attracting major productions to showcase Scotland and our breathtaking locations to audiences around the world, with clear knock-on benefits for our tourism sector.

“This is great news both for our screen industry and Scotland’s wider economy.”

Natalie Usher, director of screen at Creative Scotland, said: "The Production Growth Fund has proved to be a significant factor in the increase in Film and TV production in Scotland in recent years.

"The announcement today of an additional £250,000 shows strong commitment from the Scottish Government and is another welcome boost to the screen sector.”