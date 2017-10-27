New sculpture by creator of The Kelpies unveiled in Aberdeen

A new sculpture by the creator of The Kelpies has been unveiled in Aberdeen.

The Leopard, by Andy Scott, will form the centrepiece of Marischal Square, a new shopping, hotel, and office space in the city centre.

The Leopard sits on top of a 10 metre column. PIC: Contributed.

The Leopard reflects the symbols on Aberdeen’s coat of arms with legend claiming that two of the big cats were gifted to the city by James I.

It is hoped that the popularity of Scott’s sculptures will now attract people into the Granite City.

Scott, who now has 80 pieces across the world from the Falkirk Wheel to the M8 motorway to New York, Sydney and Chicago, said of the Leopard: “I’ve worked on this sculpture for over a year in the studio and it’s been very demanding. There are literally thousands of steel fragments, all individually welded to create the form of the artwork.

“It now stands five metres tall, weighs just over two tons, and will sit proudly atop a ten metre high steel column. I hope it brings a real presence and sense of drama to the atrium space of Marischal Square.”

The Leopard will go on show to the public next Friday with some areas of the £107m development now open.

The Marriott is now in business on the site but offices, shops and restaurants are yet to open.

The sculpture was commissioned by development partners Muse Developments and Aviva Investors.

Muse Developments’ Director, Scotland, Stephen Turner, said the decision to work with Andy Scott was a significant moment for everyone involved in the Marischal Square project.

He said: “If you look at Andy’s work and history and the massive impact made by The Kelpies in Falkirk, you can see why we are all delighted to work with him on a project which we believe will be huge for the development and the city.”