A new Still Game live show is to be staged at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro next year, it was announced today.

The cast of the hit comedy, which is set to return to TV this month, will take to the stage with the new show in February.

It comes after the cast performed a sell-out run at the venue in autumn 2014 which was described as ‘the most anticipated show in Scottish theatre history’.

Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Friday via the venue.