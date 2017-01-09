New thrills and chills come to Edinburgh Dungeon

IT’S all change at the Capital’s most gruesome attraction. Over the past four months the Edinburgh Dungeon has undergone a serious reconstruction to accommodate a new show launching next month.

More than £500,000 has been invested on the project that started in November to make way for the introduction of new state of the art special effects.

The new show will also hearlad the arrival of a new script, new characters and new sound and smell special effects, to fully immerse visitors in an unforgettable interactive adventure through 500 years of Scotland’s darkest history.

The design of the new set has been developed by Theme3, a leading design, build and consultancy company in the entertainment industry who have now worked with The Edinburgh Dungeon’s parent company, Merlin Entertainments, on several projects.

Once construction is complete, the show will be part of a thrilling experience featuring eleven actors, 360-degree theatre sets, two heart-stopping rides, including an underground boat ride and deadly drop ride.

General manager Edward Evans says,

“As part of our launch we’ll be working with local schools and businesses to ensure the stories of Scotland’s history lives on with the next generation.

“Each year we build on the success of the previous year and 2017 will be no exception, we are planning big things to further cement our place in the top list of attractions for locals as well as tourists in Edinburgh.

“We are committed to The Edinburgh Dungeon as a site of the wider Merlin Entertainments PLC.

“The investment will also ensure we are creating new job opportunities and working with the wider community for the project.”

A series of events that members of the public can get involved in will take place this month.

For more information or to pre-book tickets, visit www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh