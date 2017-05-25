Nothing half-baked about Amanda’s business ideas

Biscuit clothing and living is the latest treat to be served up to fans of Bruntsfield’s bustling and vibrant shopping area.

Using a tried and trusted template, owner Amanda Mitchell has followed the business model of the store’s namesake in Thistle Street, which has been a runaway success since opening two years ago.

As a working mum-of-three, including twins, she was well aware of the competing demands on today’s women and set about creating a “one-stop shop of loveliness”.

“We all have to juggle life with work, children and general running around, but there is no reason not to look and feel good,” says Amanda, who launched the Bruntsfield shop earlier this month.

“Biscuit offers a wonderful emporium of beautiful clothes that can be worn every day, whether at work, walking the dog or at the school gates. Alongside this, there are gifts for the home and friends. If you come into the store you will not only find a pretty top that can be worn on a Saturday night, there will be a few present ideas too.”

A former buyer for various department stores, Amanda believes the experience has given her an insight into what women want from a shopping trip.

While the emphasis at Biscuit is on quality and affordability, it is more about style than fleeting, fanciful fashion.

“I like to think that what we offer is ageless and that is definitely reflected in what our customers buy. Last week three generations of the same family came in and they all bought something.”

“We are trying to bridge the gap between the high street and the higher end shops and offer women a point of difference. I buy in small batches, so that the stock is always changing.”

Biscuit, 132 Bruntsfield Place and 22 Thistle Street, 0131 229 2882/225 2308, @biscuitclothingandliving. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm; Sunday, noon to 5pm.