Nothing shoogly about this American Idiot

LOCAL youth company Shoogly Peg bring Green Day’s high octane rock opera musical American Idiot to life The King’s this week.

American Idiot premiered on Broadway in 2009 and is based on the 2004 concept album of the same name.

It tells the story of three young men whose dreams of leaving their small town home for the lights of New York turn sour in a variety of ways.

One turns to drugs, one is wounded during his time in army, and one never gets to New York in the first place, when he finds himself staying behind with his pregnant girlfriend.

During the show the 52-strong Shoogly Peg company will blast their way through many Green Day hits including Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Holiday and the blockbuster title track American Idiot.

Also included are several songs from Green Day’s 2009 release 21st Century Breakdown, and specially written love song, When It’s Time.

Director Derek Douglas says, “It is a great honour to be working with such a highly skilled and motivated cast who work their socks off to bring this story to life.

“From the opening explosion of sound and energy to the last haunting string section the cast are dedicated to their performance.

“We have brought together this talented cast from all over Scotland and further afield.

“There are seasoned performers, trained actors and those still in training amongst the 52 strong cast that take part in the show.”

“As well as a four-piece band, musical director Rhian Ferrigan and choreographer Louise Hunter get the cast dancing and singing to their full potential. Prepare to be blown away.”

American Idiot, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Wednesday & Thursday, 2.30pm & 7.30pm, £17-£19.50, 0131-529 6000