Oh what a circus - Evita returns to the Playhouse

THE story of Eva Perón, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón, has become the stuff of legend, not least thanks to Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s acclaimed musical Evita.

At the Playhouse this week, there’s a chance to refresh memories of Eva’s journey, from her humble beginnings through to her extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status, which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

Following its smash hit run at London’s Dominion Theatre, Bill Kenwright’s production of the ever-popular musical tours to the Capital.

Playing the role of Eva Perón is one of musical theatre’s most exciting leading ladies today, Emma Hatton, who recently finished wowing audiences in the lead role of Elphaba in the West End’s production of Wicked.

She is joined on stage by leading Italian performer Gian Marco Schiaretti, who makes his UK debut in the role Che, a character who reflects the voice of the Argentine people.

Linked to Eva by destiny, he brings conflict to the story of Eva’s rise to fame.

Opera singer Kevin Stephen-Jones, whose musical theatre credits include Cats, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Love Beyond, takes on the mantle of Argentine President Juan Perón.

Having garnered more than 20 awards and been adapted into an Oscar winning film starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, Evita features a raft of much loved songs.

Expect such classics as Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, a No 1 in the charts for Julie Covington, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall, another chart hit, this time for Barbara Dickson.

Evita, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, tonight-Saturday, 7.30pm (2.30pm), £17.90-£52.40, 0844-871 3014