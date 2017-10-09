Oktoberfest returns to Princes St Gardens

ARE you ready to crack open a​ ​few beers, eat a schnitzel or two​ ​and listen to real Oomph music​ ​on The Red Square? Yes?

Then head to West Princes Street Gardens on Wednesday afternoon for arguably the most authentic of German Beer Fest experiences.

Over four days in a 1,500 capacity tent the Capital’s beer lovers will be able to get their fill of German delicacies, beers and enjoy the great vibe of Oktoberfest.

Organiser Carsten Raun, says, “We figured that we would bring the party back to Edinburgh for the fifth time around as the atmosphere there is always great and everybody seems to have a good time.

“We are from Munich, which is where Oktoberfest originates from but we have been spending the last few months travelling around Scandinavia and organising parties, now it’s the UK’s turn.”

In the tent, as well as the beer, iconic German dishes such as schnitzels will be served up and, as it is October, the tent will be heated to keep the cold and winds at bay, which will also give guests ample opportunity to dress up in the characteristic Oktoberfest costumes.

If you don’t have one already, traditional lederhosen and dirndls will be available to rent.

The overall effect will be a party where everyone can dance and sing along, promises Raun.

“We have a DJ playing Schlagermusic and we have a live band from Austria that plays authentic music,” he says.

“The Scots tend to like beer, food and music so there’s usually a great atmosphere.”

In addition, there will also be a family friendly Sunday where children under the age of 18 are welcome to come join the fun.

Oktoberfest, Red Square, West Princes Street Gardens, tomorrow 11 October-Fri 4pm-11pm, Sat, 11.30am-4.30pm & 5pm-11.30pm, Sun 12.30pm-7.30pm, Free admission today-Thurs & Sun, £10 Fri, £5 Sat Afternoon, £10 Sat Evening.