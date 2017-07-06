One-stop shop opens door to East Lothian’s diverse larder

Craigie’s Farm Shop in South Queensferry is piloting a new “one-stop shop” initiative, showcasing the wares of East Lothian’s independent producers.

East Lothian Food and Drink Business Improvement District (BID) hopes shops across the country will now catch on to the benefits of stocking its growing range of products

The first of its kind in the world, the BID has given local producers and suppliers a collective voice and identity in promoting East Lothian as Scotland’s Food and Drink County.

Its recently-launched one-stop shop scheme offers retailers – from small independents to high street department stores – access to a wide selection of products through one simple ordering and delivery process.

Ailidh Forlan, business manager for East Lothian Food and Drink, which is behind the BID, said: “Now that the one order, one delivery system has been successfully implemented at Craigie’s Farm, similar retailers are approaching us with the desire to showcase our local, quality produce all in one section.

“East Lothian’s diverse larder features everything from artisan liqueurs and malt-heavy beers, to slow-risen sourdoughs and moreish preserves to spread on top. It’s no wonder that retailers are keen to stock and support these small independent producers within our county – all of which can be sourced and delivered fuss-free by us.”

As the first to take part in scheme, Craigie’s Farm is providing a dedicated section for Scotland’s Food and Drink County at the front of the shop, as well as placing individual products in various sections around the store. The shop at Archerfield Walled Garden is expected to be among others to sign up in the coming weeks.

A business improvement district is about businesses working together and investing collectively in local improvements, in addition to those delivered by the statutory authorities. The East Lothian group is one of a growing number of BIDS around Scotland and the first in the world to focus on food and drink.