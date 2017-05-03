Outlander author Diana Gabaldon to appear at National Museum

The author of the best-selling Outlander novel series is to make a public appearance in Edinburgh this month ahead of a major new exhibition on Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites opening in the city.

Diana Gabaldon, who has sold more than 28 million books to date, will be discussing both the novels and hit TV adaptation, which has been shown around the world over the last three years, at the National Museum of scotland.

The Arizona-born author, who has penned eight Outlander novels to date, will also oversee preparations for the forthcoming exhibition ahead of its opening in June.

Billed as the biggest show to be staged anywhere on the Jacobites in more than 70 years, the exhibition will feature at least 300 objects drawn from collections across Europe.

Paintings, costumes, jewellery, documents, weapons and glassware will bring to life the events of one of the most turbulent periods in European history, as well as challenge long-held misconceptions about the Jacobites.

The exhibition, which is being staged at the museum from 23 June till 12 November, has inspired a major new tourism campaign to promote 25 historic attractions and sites across Scotland under the one banner.

The museum has joined forces with Historic Environment Scotland, the National Trust for Scotland and the Palace of Holyroodhouse House to create a new "Jacobite Trail", which includes the Glenfinnan Monument, Doune Castle, Culloden Battlefield and Fort George.

Gabaldon will be in conversation with “Tartan Noir novelist and screenwriter Lin Anderson at the museum on May 18, where she will also take questions from fans and sign books. Tickets are on sale now.

A spokesman for the museum said: “The Jacobite legend has an enduring fascination and now renewed global interest due to Outlander.

“Drawing on a rich wealth of material, the exhibition will tell a compelling story of love, loss, exile, rebellion and retribution, and will challenge many of the misconceptions that still surround this turbulent period in European history.”

Fans of the time-travelling novels have flocking to Scotland from around the world since her novels were adapted by Sony and Starz for a TV series, which has turned lead actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe into huge stars.

Outlander’s central character and heroine, Claire Randall, is a Second World War nurse who visits Scotland on honeymoon, only to be transported back in time to 1743 and the series of events that would eventually lead to the Battle of Culloden.