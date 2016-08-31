Outlander convention at Corn Exchange

OUTLANDER, the Starz TV drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s historical time travel novels, has proved a world-wide smash since premiering in 2014.

For those unfamiliar with the show, it charts the adventures of Claire Randall, a married Second World War nurse, who finds herself transported back to Scotland in 1743, where she becomes embroiled in the Jacobite risings.

She also finds herself caught up in the life of Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

This Sunday, fans of the series from all over the world will be heading to the Corn Exchange, in Newmarket Road, for ScotCon, the first ever Scottish Outlander Comic Con, where stars of the cult show will be guests of honour.

Master of Ceremonies for the event will be Graham McTavish, who plays Dougal MacKenzie, and he will be joined by cast members Steven Walters, Grant O’Rourke, and Duncan Lacroix – the so-called Lads of Leoch. As well as meeting the stars, attendees will be able to watch battle re-enactments, weaponry displays, Highland dance competitions, Highland games and a Battle of the Clans musical skirmish.

The success of Outlander has helped increase visitor numbers to Scottish castles, historic houses and other heritage sites since it began filming here three years ago, making an international star of leading man Sam Heughan along the way.

Ticket holders at Comic Con will also have the opportunity to attend a banquet with McTavish and other cast members in the evening.

Ticket prices start at £30 for a one-day pass, which does not guarantee that you will meet the stars. For that pleasure you will have to fork out an extra £120.

A portion of all proceeds from ticket sales will be used to support Citizens Advisory Bureau – Stirling and Youth Theatre Arts Scotland.

For full details of ticket packages, please visit www.scotcon.scot. Please note that tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available on the day.

... Porty Art Walk

PORTOBELLO is the place to be this weekend for all art lovers when the Porty Art Walk returns celebrating art in public spaces and the artistic activity of the area’s creative community.

For the second year running, the three-day event, which starts on Friday, brings together site-specific art, open studio days, a maker’s market, workshops and artist walks.

Take a saunter along the famous Promenade and discover site-specific works, placed in hidden and unfamiliar locations, to draw attention to the area’s seaside history.

Amongst the works to watch for are Juliana Capes’ balloon installation for Joppa Bandstand, Lauren Fox’s Tidal Octopus and Jenny Pope’s installation at St Mark’s Church graveyard.

Elsewhere, Emma Macleod’s dripping sculptures will be found in Abercorn Park, while Douglas Gibb places flat stones on the beach, and Porty Light Box houses work from Jon Davey.

Finally, there will be a sound installation in St Mark’s Church from invited artist Chris Dooks.

A highlight of the event, however, will be Alexander ‘Twig’ Champion’s titular art walks. Alexander uses the act of walking as his art form during which he will explore the work of local artists as well as sharing some of his own poetry and literature.

Throughout the weekend, other artists will operate an open-door policy allowing visitors to see their works in their own homes and studios.

For full details of events and how to take part, visit www.artwalkporty.co.uk