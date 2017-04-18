Peploe painting goes under the hammer

A WORK by a famous Scottish artist is expected to sell for between £60,000 and £80,000 when it goes under the hammer in the Capital next week, at Bonhams Scottish Sale.

The Terrace, Cassis, by the colourist painter Samuel Peploe, will be auctioned at Bonhams’ Queen Street showroom on 25 April, with previews of the painting and other works on offer from this Friday.

The Terrace, Cassis, was painted in 1913 during a working holiday in Cassis, in the South of France.

Peploe and his family had joined fellow colourist JD Fergusson.

The work shows a sun-drenched terrace behind which houses sprawl out against the hills above the port.

Peploe executed many views of Cassis during this visit, and they are now much sought after by collectors.

Cassis (Rooftops), for example, sold at Bonhams in April 2016 for £92,500, while a depiction of the harbour at Cassis crowded with yachts and working boats sold for £79,300 in October 2016.

Bonhams Head of Scottish Art, Chris Brickley, says,”French painting was a crucial influence on Peploe who like the other colourists had trained in Paris.

“1913 was the last year he was able to travel south to take inspiration from the light and the landscape before the outbreak of the First World War.

“At that time he was still absorbing the influence of Matisse, but moving towards a more geometric, abstract style which The Terrace, Cassis perfectly illustrates.

“By 1918 his work was beginning to take a new direction and the paintings from the pre-war Cassis period are highly valued.”

The Scottish Sale: Pictures, Bonhams, Queen Street, 26 April, 2pm (Sale Previews Friday 10am-4pm, Sunday 1pm-4pm, 24 & 25 April 10am-4pm), for more details visit http://www.bonhams.com