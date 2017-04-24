Phillip returns as Joseph for a knight

PHILIP Schofield will be hoping audiences don’t close every door to him when he returns to the Playhouse stage on Friday.

It’ll be his first time there since starring on the very same stage as Dr Dolittle way back in 2000, and some 19 years since he first played the title role Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat there.

Back by popular demand, Schofield will host the return of the hit UK concert tour, The Knights of Music, at the Greenside Place venue on Friday.

The show celebrates the legendary Knights and Dames of the entertainment industry who transformed the face of music, film and theatre throughout the ages.

Schofield, who presents ITV’s popular This Morning programme, says, “It was such an incredible opportunity to share the stage with the Knights of Music cast last year, and perform the songs that we all know and love.

“I cannot wait to get back on stage, resurrect the dream coat once again, and warm up the vocal chords - this show is a true celebration and one not to be missed.”

The Knights and Dames celebrated include Sir Elton John, Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Paul McCartney and The Beatles, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Sir Tim Rice, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Bob Geldof, Bono, and the newly knighted Sir Rod Stewart.

Last year’s tour saw Schofield dust off his Dreamcoat after nearly two decades to showcase his spectacular singing range, performing some of the greatest hits from Joseph, he’ll be doing so again at the Playhouse.

Joining him on stage to bring the best of British to life will be a cast of West end performers and a live band.

Musical numbers include Rocket Man, I Dreamed A Dream and Close Every Door.

The Knights of Music, Playhouse, Greenside Place, Friday, 7.30pm, £25-£42, 0844- 871 3014