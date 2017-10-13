Playhouse celebrates life of King of Pop

THE life of the King of Pop will be celebrated The Playhouse on Friday when Jackson Live in Concert tours to the Greenside Place venue, for one night only.

Billed as ‘the most accurate and exciting tribute’ ‘ever to have toured UK theatres’, the concert show is now in its eight year and stars long-time Michael Jackson fan, the mononymous Ben.

A musical and somewhat controversial legend, Jackson remains one of the most influential artists of modern times.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, he remained at the forefront of music and, nearly a decade after his death in 2009, continues to inspire countless numbers across the world.

Ben’s portrayal of Jackson depicts the performer at the height of his powers.

Singing all Jackson’s greatest hits while delivering his signature dance routines, Ben recreate the Michael Jackson experience.

He is joined on the stage by a live band and dancers and together they work their way through all the hits, from Thriller to Beat It and Billie Jean, and no doubt Ben.

Produced by Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, the show is a must for any fans of Jackson.

Julie says, “Jackson Live is a nostalgic concert show, headlined by the extremely talented Ben who faithfully recreates the full Michael Jackson experience in each and every performance.

“Michael’s songs are still known and loved across the world and this evening showcases his fantastic talent, fully enhanced with our live band and professional dancers.”

Packed with authentic touches and flair, Jackson Live in Concert captures the essence and magic of Michael Jackson live on stage.

Get ready to Moonwalk to the Playhouse.

Jackson Live, Playhouse, Greenside Place, Friday 20 October, 7.30pm, £21.50-£26.50, 0844-871 3014