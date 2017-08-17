Pompadour crowned restaurant of the year

THE Waldorf Astoria Caledonian Hotel on Princes Street has won many awards over the decades but few can have been as welcome as their latest accolade.

The Pompadour by Galvin, the hotel’s restaurant has been crowned Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year 2017 at the fourth annual Food Awards Scotland.

The Food Awards Scotland, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Monday night and hosted by radio presenter Gina McKie, recognise the success of local professionals and establishments.

The winners are all a reflection of high standards and customer service that they offer as they are chosen by members of the general public.

Pompadour Head Chef Dan Ashmore commented, “It’s an honour to be recognised for all the hard work that my team and I have put in.

“I feel very privileged to have the chance to showcase the best seasonal, Scottish ingredients in one of the most beautiful dining rooms in the country.”

The Pompadour by Galvin officially opened its doors in September 2012, the sixth instalment of brothers Chris and Jeff’s rapidly expanding empire and their first Scottish venture.

It takes its name from the famed Madame de Pompadour, the favourite mistress of King Louis XV of France, who installed her in the magnificent Palace at Versailles.

The listed interior décor reflects the sumptuousness of the royal court of the day, and the restaurant has long enjoyed the reputation of having the best tables in the Capital, with impressive views looking out onto Princes Street and the Castle through the panoramic arched windows.

The Pompadour’s culinary focus is very much on seasonal Scottish ingredients, paired with some of the finest French fare with the freshness and flavour enhanced by superlative cooking.

To book visit www.thepompadourbygalvin.com