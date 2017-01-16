Pop in to Game of Thrones’ pop up tavern

TIME is running out to get a true taste of the seven Kingdoms as Blood and Wine, the Capital’s Game of Thrones-inspired pop-up bar is set to close at the end of this month.

Hidden in the caverns of Daylight Robbery on Dublin Street, the bar comes to life every Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm.

Pop-ups can be risky, finding the balance between overselling an idea whilst still offering something unique can produce laboured themes that are more off-putting than enticing.

Luckily The Pop-Up Geeks, the guys behind this stroke of genius, have captured enough of the essence of the taverns of Kings Landings without tripping into tacky category.

Event manager Linden Wilkinson says, “It’s important to strike a balance but we seem to have got it right.”

The popularity of the bar and one of the drinks in particular has surprised organisers.

“We’ve run out of mead. It is a lot more popular than we thought,” Wilkinson explains. “But it’s difficult to predict how an idea is going to take on.”

It certainly has taken off. Rammed into each nook and cranny of the bar’s stone walls, people are discussing plots, the books and the characters.

Circulating between the tables, wenches dressed in ‘traditional’ gear, barmen pouring wine from flasks into tankards that swill, and dripping candles create a cosy tavern atmosphere.

“One guy came wearing a full suit of armour,” Wilkinson recalls, although getting into the spirit of things is far from compulsory.

Despite the barbarity of Westeros, there is something wonderfully cohesive and friendly about a bar full of people united by a shared love of the fantasy world created by George RR Martin.

Spoiler alert: If you watch the TV series and are not up to date, a couple of screens show episodes from the series.

You have been warned.