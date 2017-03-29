Pop-up Peroni bar set for Edinburgh

Italians have always sought to push the boundaries to create something unique – from the Renaissance art movement that placed Italy as the capital of the world’s art scene, through to Carlo Peroni, who in 1963 was inspired to craft the first premium Italian beer.

To celebrate the quality of craftsmanship that is so inherent to the Italian way of life, The House of Peroni will be opening its doors in Edinburgh, giving visitors the chance to experience art like never before, all within the backdrop of a vibrant Peroni Nastro Azzurro bar.

The House will open its doors on Castle Street for a special three-day event from Thursday-Saturday that will allow guests to experience a virtual world that blends art and technology.

The brand has teamed up with Beautiful Crime Agency and three featured artists to produce bespoke art using technology from Tilt Brush by Google.

Guests visiting The House of Peroni will be able to virtually step inside these artworks and explore the pieces, before being given the chance to explore their own artistic talent, under the guidance of an expert.

British artist Carne Griffiths, along with 2016 Lumen Prize winner Fabio Giampietro and Italian graffiti artist, Peeta, have each created virtual reality pieces around the theme of ‘craftsmanship’.

Giampietro said: “My signature style is to create a fairly abstract cityscape and play with a sense of perspective. For this project, entitled ‘Neon Vertigo’, I’ve invoked the craftsmanship that was apparent in my uncle’s joinery work and related it to architecture and the concept of the ‘metropolis’ – a motif that is apparent throughout my work.”

The pop-up will also play host to a bar and aperitivo area, where guests can enjoy an evening with friends with drinks and a selection of antipasti all against a backdrop of works from the artists.

Award-winning ‘Master of Mixology’, Simone Caporale, will also return for a third year.

The centrepiece will be an eye-catching bar structure created by Petra Storrs.