Postcard art auction helps city’s young homeless

A NUMBER of celebrity artists have added their talents to this year’s Postcard Art Auction, organised by The Rock Trust, at Summerhall.

Established in 1991, The Rock Trust works with 16-25 year olds across the Capital and the Lothians to prevent youth homelessness and support vulnerable young people.

The charity’s sixth postcard art auction has attracted contribution from 97 artists from across Scotland and beyond and donations of 162 pieces of postcard sized artworks.

Among the cards, bidders will find the work of Avril Paton, best known for her Windows in the West depiction of a Glasgow tenement, cartoonist Ken Pyne, and local artists Lynn Hanley and Stephen Mangan.

The works will form part of a three-week long exhibition, Between a Rock and an Art Place, at Summerhall until 14 July, at which you can view the works before placing a bid in person or online.

The highest bidders will be invited to purchase their chosen piece after the exhibition closes.

Katriona Harding of The Rock Trust says, “Bids from this unique fundraising event will go towards helping the most vulnerable young people in our community.

“Over previous years, I have been amazed at the generosity of the bidders, artists, and venue who have given their time, space, and donations towards our cause.

“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year and we look forward to smashing our fundraising goals, sharing some great artworks and giving back to the community.”

In previous years the postcard auctions have raised more than £10,000 and it’s hoped this year’s will increase this figure.

The proceeds from the auction will go towards The Rock Trust which offers more than 50 bed spaces each night to young people.