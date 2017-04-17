Pure Gym at Ocean Terminal named as Gym of the Year

Regular exercise can be key to living a longer, healthier and happier life.

But what makes an ideal gym? Helpful, competent and qualified staff? Or modern and well-maintained equipment?

Gym manager Steven Smith with the trophy. Picture; Ian Rutherford.

Well, our readers have spoken by voting for their favourite place to keep fit in the Capital.

Pure Gym at Ocean Terminal has won this year’s top accolade to be named the Evening News Gym of the Year.

And it’s a hat-trick for the fitness chain, with Pure Gym Waterfront named as runner up and Pure Gym on Gorgie Road coming in third place.

Steven Smith, who has been manager of the winning branch for three years, said the friendly and non-intimidating environment at Pure Gym could be behind the win.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named Gym of the Year.

“When we found out about the competition last year, we made it our goal to win it this year and we put a lot of emphasis on it – and we’ve succeeded!”

Pure Gym at Ocean Terminal has more than 6000 members and is the largest gym in the Capital.

Mr Smith added: “I think the atmosphere in our gym is what attracts people, and perhaps one of the reasons why our members voted for us to win this award.

“The team that works here are always trying to help people, and do all they can to ensure our members reach their full potential in a friendly environment. We want people to enjoy coming to the gym and not feel intimidated.

“We also take our feedback very seriously.”

To choose their favourite, all readers had to do was pick up their copy of the Evening News and vote for their favourite gym on a carefully selected list.

Mr Smith and his team were overjoyed when they received their trophy last week, while the runners-up were pleased with their certificates.

Ben Hookham, manager of Pure Gym Waterfront, said he never expected the gym chain would do so well.

He said: “We are so pleased to have come second, it’s unbelievable really.

“We were making our members aware of the competition at the gym and in our classes but we never expected to come this high in the rankings.”

Mark Pennycook, assistant manager of Pure Gym on Gorgie Road, said: “Our team were so chuffed to be placed in the top three.

“I think a lot of our members went out of their way to buy the paper and vote for us which was humbling.

“I think what makes our gym stand out from others is the amount of equipment we have and the large timetable of classes we offer. We have quite a lot of space and our equipment is always cleaned to a high standard.”

He added: “Going to the gym is very important.

“It can improve people’s lives in a range of different ways including just making a person happier in general.”

