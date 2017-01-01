Ramp up the VAMP

Take the spirit of rock, add a dash of comedy and pepper it with a all your favourite sing-along anthems.

Steve Steinman has come up with the recipe for one of the kitchest musicals since the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Think We Will Rock You, Bat Out of Hell, Highway to Hell and Since You’ve Been Gone. Think Total Eclipse of the Heart, Devil Gate Drive, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, Sweet Child O’ Mine, You Give Love A Bad Name and many more.

This is the sequel to the enduringly popular Vampires Rock musical which has been touring the country for more than a decade, clocking up 3000 live performances, five star reviews and more than a million ticket sales in the process. Steinman, who made his name performing as Meat Loaf in one of the most memorable appearances ever on Star in the Their Eyes, always delivers with gusto on the big numbers by some of his favourite bands from The Rolling Stones to Guns ‘n’ Roses and of course the man himself Meatloaf. The new show promises aerial stunts, “fang-tastic” fire routines, guitar gods and vampettes in a celebration of some fo the biggest names of the 1970s and 1980s.

Anyone who has seen Steinman’s popular Meatloaf tribute show will know what to expect, powerful vocals and a charismatic stage presence.

The original Vampires Rock show premiered in 2004. Set in the year 2030 in New York City populated by The Undead. Baron Von Rockula, owner of the Live and Let Die Club, went in search of a bride, with the mission to convince her to agree to eternal immorality. Similar fun can be expected in this reincarnation. Full rock star costume is not essential but it would be hard to be overdressed for the occasion. All that you really need though is to grab your air guitar and get ready to rock.

Vampires Rock: The Ghost Train is at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Saturday, January 14, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £29.65 - £31.15, plus £2.85 transaction fee.