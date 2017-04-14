Rare shots of David Bowie in Edinburgh revealed

LEGENDARY rock photographer Lawrence Watson has revealed his iconic black and white shot of David Bowie, currently the centre-piece of his Troubadours and Mavericks exhibition at Ocean Terminal, was not the only shot of the Starman he took in the Capital.

Three colour photographs of Bowie, taken during filming of the video for Pretty Pink Rose, which Bowie recorded with Adrian Belew at the Fruitmarket Gallery in 1990, have come to light.

At the Fruitmarket Gallery

The pictures show the singer relaxing with his guitar during filming breaks.

Watson recalled: “He was a gift to shoot being such a photogenic subject and so comfortable in front of the camera for stills and the moving image.

“He seemed very happy in Edinburgh.”

The exhibition, which runs at Ocean Terminal until May 14, also features many of the other musical greats the ‘photographer to the stars’ has captured on film, including never before seen photographs of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Smiths, Oasis, Ian Brown, Run DMC, New Order and many more.

Watson said: “I have been shooting musicians, and I feel privileged and blessed to have been able see all these shows, and also sit in recording sessions when great music was being played or made.”

