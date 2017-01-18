Red, Red Rose Street brings Burns to heart of Capital

THERE’S a chance to celebrate Burns’ Night early this weekend when Red, Red Rose Street, a new festival of Burns’ music and words comes to the Capital.

The inaugural Red, Red Rose Street will animate Rose Street in the heart of the New Town.

Appropriately in 2017, the year of History, Heritage and Archaeology and 250 years since a design competition was held to imagine the New Town in Edinburgh, the event will celebrate Burns’ connections with the Capital, encouraging visitors to follow a literary trail along Rose Street amongst other activities.

As the name suggests, Burns’ Red, Red Rose and other works will feature heavily in and around Rose Street through imaging and words and organisers are working with the local community and organisations to showcase Scotland’s and Edinburgh’s modern spirit and highlight Burns’ contribution to Scottish culture.

This Saturday and Sunday, shoppers and visitors can enjoy Street Burns, with live entertainment along the length of Rose Street and visitors can Carry Oot Burns by picking up credit card-sized copies of his best known poems and songs from shops and businesses as well as the Burns Bothy.

On Monday, Burns fans can enjoy music and songs in Braw Burns, which will take place at The Black Rose Tavern and Element.

On Tuesday, Blethering Burns will present spoken word performances curated by Flint & Pitch at Element and Patisserie Valerie and also The Rosehip.

Finally, on Thursday, Side Burns, comedy nights curated by Gilded Balloon, will be found at 1780 and additional venues to be announced.

All performances are free and will take place from 7pm to 10pm (except those at Patisserie Valerie which will end at 9pm).

Penny Dougherty, of producers Unique Events, says, “Edinburgh adopted Burns as its own son, and it is only appropriate that we celebrate his work and legacy in the City.”

Full details of the programme of events can be found at www.redredrosestreet.co.uk