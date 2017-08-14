REVIEW: Choir of Man

Have your say

WELCOME to The Jungle, a good old-fashioned boozer where nine working-class heroes belt out the Guns n Roses’ hit of the same name at the opening of the ultimate feel good show of the 2017 Fringe.

* * * * * * / *

Assembly Rooms, George Street

Complete with upright piano for the communal singalong to follow, and an on stage working bar, from which pints are dispensed throughout, Choir of Man sing, stomp, drink and dance their way through songs old and new.

Most are instantly recognisable and poetically narrated by Ben Morris’ affable everyman.

The latest project from the creators of the Soweto Gospel Choir, Choir of Man are John Sheehy, Tom Brandon, Peter Lawrence, Andy Carter, Ben Norris, Aidan Banyard, Mark Loveday, Jami Quarrell, and Freddie Huddleston.

Together they prove particularly tuneful, cramming 12 familiar numbers into their hour-long celebration of pub culture.

The set list, which includes Paul Simon’s 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover, Upside Down by Paloma Faith, Smokey Robinson’s The Tracks of My Tears and Adele’s Hello, has something for everyone.

John Farnham’s You’re The Voice doesn’t disappoint either - the ultimate singalong anthem.

However, the highlight of the show is a blistering rendition of Andy Williams’ The Impossible Dream, richly performed by Andy Carter.

Amid spellbinding harmonies and raucous carousing there are also some cheeky comic moments... and this choir doesn’t just sing.

With trumpet, flute, guitar, piano, percussion and ukelele, this troupe of actor/musicians is so much more than a choir. Go see.

Cheers!

Run ends 27 August